CLEARWATER — The Outlaws will present the sixth annual Green Grass and Yuletide Jam, set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For 40 years, the Outlaws celebrated triumphs, endured tragedies and survived legal nightmares to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the Southern rock genre. Formed in Tampa in 1972, the Outlaws – known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies – became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis (at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant) to his then-fledgling Arista Records.
The band’s first three albums – “The Outlaws,” “Lady In Waiting” and “Hurry Sundown” – featuring such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man” – would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern rock era. Known as “the Florida Guitar Army” by their fans, the Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, The Eagles and The Rolling Stones.
With substantial success in the live concert arena and on the strength of repeated chart-topping records, the Outlaws established themselves as premier players in the phenomenon that came to be known as Southern Rock. After decades of triumph, the Outlaws have endured repeated tragedy in the loss of original members Frank O’Keefe, Billy Jones, and most recently signature singer/songwriter/guitarist Hughie Thomasson.
"Since the Outlaw's tragic loss of three original members and the survivors moving from Tampa to Nashville for career reasons in the early ’90s, coming back to the Tampa Bay area for us is a real homecoming,” said founding member Henry Paul in a press release. “We miss the town Tampa where we formed and played in clubs in the early years dreaming of a record deal and going on the road to play with our heroes. We always look forward to our annual trip back home to see old friends and fans, and if we're lucky maybe get a crab roll or a real Cuban sandwich. Tampa will always be home to the Outlaws and we still take pride in representing her with musical excellence every time we take the stage.”
Today, the Outlaws are at the threshold of a new era.
Along with founding members Paul and Monte Yoho, the band features several of Southern Rock’s most respected veterans, including Dave Robbins, Randy Threet, Steve “Grits” Grisham and Dale Oliver.
Robbins serves as keyboardist and vocalist. He is a co-founding member of Blackhawk, and has written hit songs for artists that include Restless Heart, Kenny Rogers and Eric Clapton. Threet has performed with Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis and Blackhawk, and is familiar to TV audiences from USA Network’s “Nashville Star.” As lead guitarist, Grisham was a member of the “Soldiers of Fortune” era Outlaws, as well as a noted songwriter whose tracks include the Henry Paul Band’s Top 40 hit “Keepin’ Our Love Alive.” Oliver is co-lead guitarist as well as being one of Nashville’s most versatile producers/songwriters/musicians. He was formerly Blackhawk’s lead guitarist and bandleader for more than 10 years, co-writing their hit “Almost a Memory Now.”
“From the very beginning, the Outlaws had heart,” Yoho said. “And a lot of people who come out and see this incarnation of the band now are responding to the exact same things we used to put on stage in the ‘70s and ‘80s.”
For founder Jock Bartley, Firefall is a 40-year labor of love. Serving up layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms, their music transcends many genres, incorporating both rock, country and folk. Their work has earned the band platinum and gold success with such hits as “You Are the Woman,” “Strange Way” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin’” and “Mexico.”