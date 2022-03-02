SAFETY HARBOR — Will Evans will perform Thursday and Friday, March 10-11, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
Hailing from the Atlantic coastline of Rhode Island, Evans has spent the last decade as the frontman for the New England-based roots rock outfit Barefoot Truth. After four albums and more than 50 million streams on Pandora and Spotify, he embarked on his solo journey — and has since released three additional full-length albums and traveled the United States and Europe several times over.
Showcasing his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, Evans displays technical mastery of live-looping in his shows that include the didgeridoo, steel drums, percussive beatboxing, acoustic guitar, and layers of soulful vocals. His album “Rise” was nominated for three categories by the New England Music Awards: Album of the Year, Roots Act of the Year and Video of the Year. The album features deeply personal topics of humanity, compassion and the current political times.
While promoting the album, Evans toured extensively with his friend, mentor and fellow musician Trevor Hall, performing for sold-out crowds across North America and Europe. Shortly after returning to the U.S., he recorded a full-length live album for Sugarshack Sessions and also released “The Summer Swell,” a three-song live EP, as well as the single “Lean In.”