CLEARWATER — Celtic Thunder will storm onto the stage Friday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Celtic Thunder will make its way to the Tampa Bay area with “Ireland,” its latest live show. The production is a brand-new revue show that revisits its most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.
The live theatrical show embodies the essence of the public television darlings, delivering a blend of lively, fast paced and upbeat songs like “A Place in the Choir” and “The Galway Girl,” along with renowned Irish love songs such as “She Moved through the Fair” and “Danny Boy.” All with a special Celtic Thunder twist, of course.
Drawing from its most popular television specials and hits since its inception, "Ireland” features the songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts and homes of audiences across the U.S. and Canada, winning it the mantle of Top World Music Act in Billboard five times over.
Both the ensemble and solo performances in this thrilling evening of entertainment highlight the diversity of Irish and Celtic music and song. Memorable moments include the group’s unique take on beloved Irish classics such as “Mo Ghile Mear” and “May the Road Rise,” their powerful and inspiring anthems of "Ireland’s Call,” “Caledonia” and “My Land” and new and contemporary numbers such as “Galway Girl,” “Toora Loora Lay” and “Castle on the Hill.”
Renowned for their blended harmonies and wonderful arrangements, the ensemble numbers in Celtic Thunder’s "Ireland” reflect the power of the soloists and will feature songs that depict both their musical footprint over the past 12 years as well as their amazing musical heritage. Celtic Thunder vocalists are backed, as always, by the amazing eight-piece Celtic Thunder band, ensuring that Celtic Thunder’s “Ireland” has something special something to offer to everyone.
Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016 while the group has had LPs placed in the World Album Top 10 every year since 2008.