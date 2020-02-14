CLEARWATER — America’s favorite dance show is back on tour this winter.
“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. For a complete list of tour dates and information about VIP packages, visit dwtstour.com.
The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers wowing audiences with every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show “Dancing with the Stars.” The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines alongside new numbers choreographed just for the live show ranging from the time-honored dances of the cha cha, foxtrot, salsa, tango and everything in between. In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.
The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, with more surprise casting to be announced. The cast lineup is subject to change.
“Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour 2020” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.