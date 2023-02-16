CLEARWATER — The Weight Band, featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, will perform Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The Weight Band will be performing songs from their recently released second album, “Shines Like Gold,” as well as their previous release, “World Gone Mad,” in addition to classic songs of The Band. The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The Weight Band originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm. Weider was inspired by Helm to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame group.
Years of touring have seen The Weight Band revive "The Woodstock Sound," keeping the spirit of Americana/roots rock alive for audiences of all ages. They continue to keep the sound vibrant by releasing new music. Their live set features Weight Band songs as well as fan favorites from The Band’s treasured catalog, including “Up on Cripple Creek,” “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”