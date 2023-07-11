Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, Florida CraftArt join forces on summer exhibitions that celebrate Florida’s finest craft artists
TARPON SPRINGS — The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art recently launched a new season of exhibitions that celebrate Florida’s finest craft artists in collaboration with Florida CraftArt.
Additionally, the summer will feature exhibitions that explore the diverse experiences of Latin American artists from the LRMA collection.
The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art us at 600 E. Klosterman Road, on the Tarpon Springs campus of St. Petersburg College. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is by donation. The museum is closed on Mondays and major holidays. For more information, visit leeparattner.org.
LRMA is presenting “Material Mastery: Florida CraftArt Permanent Collection of Fine Crafts.” The exhibition opened June 10 and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 27.
“Material Mastery” features more than 45 fine craft artists from throughout the state of Florida who represent our rich cultural heritage and push the boundaries of fine craft. This summer, LRMA is delighted to partner with Florida CraftArt to bridge the gap between North and South Pinellas County and showcase their permanent collection that is an enduring contribution to Florida’s cultural heritage.
Organized as a traveling exhibition, “Material Mastery” debuts Florida CraftArt’s permanent collection for the first time in the Tampa Bay area at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art. This collection recognizes the significance of Florida’s fine craft art in our broad artistic landscape, documents the rich tradition of craft art statewide and beyond, and educates and inspires future generations of artists.
Featuring ceramics, fibers, glass, jewelry, mixed media, and wood, this exhibition includes a roster of who’s who in the world of fine craft such as James Bassham, Chuck Boux, Nancy Cervenka, Christine Federighi, Leeann Kroetsch and rising stars like Nneka Jones, whose mixed-media embroidery work was featured on the cover of TIME magazine in 2020.
Beyond LRMA’s two large special exhibition galleries featuring Florida CraftArt’s collection, “Material Mastery” continues with pairings of fine craft art from the LRMA collection that extends this visually stimulating open dialog throughout the galleries. Throughout the museum, connections are made between Abraham Rattner’s modernist tapestries.
The tapestries were produced in the world-renowned Ein Hod textile workshop in Israel, with works in glass, weaving, and ceramics by Florida’s award-winning artists Duncan McClellan, Calan Ree, Bonnie Seeman, William Kidd, Leslie Dill and Josette Urso. Strange animals portrayed in bold and richly textured woodcuts by Charles Hewitt reflect similar themes and styles of sculptor Paul Eppling’s “Pablo’s Pup” metal sculpture.
Also highlighted are works by Michele Tuegel, former Florida CraftArt executive director; and Katie Deits, current Florida CraftArt CEO. Both are artists in their own right and helped to shape the direction of the organization over the years.
The exhibition’s heavy focus on fiber arts also complements the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s summer exhibitions which opened on June 16. Joint programming between LRMA, DFAC and FCA planned for later this summer will encourage a dialog on fibers and fine craft throughout all three organizations.
LRMA also is hosting the exhibition “Do I Know My Own Shadow: Latin Artists from the LRMA Collection,” which opened July 1 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 3.
For decades the United States has struggled to define Latin America and its kaleidoscope of ethnic diversity — Latino/a, Hispanic, Latinx. The contemporary discourse surrounding this identity can leave many feeling lost in referencing an incredibly vast and ethnically diverse region of the world. The exhibition, titled after the aforementioned work by Maggie Foskett, “Do I Know My Own Shadow,” carries in itself the weight of many questions in contemporary dialogue surrounding the Latino/a/x identity.
Through the lens of the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art’s permanent collection, artists come together as a chorus of unique voices and experiences, calling attention to contemporary discussions of cultural heritage representation. This intimate exhibition highlights 11 photographs and fine art prints by Florida artists Carlos Betancourt, Ernesto Blanco, Maggie Foskett, Tomas Marias, Selina Román and Oscar Vargas. A second exhibition from the collection is planned for the fall to coincide with programming in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art recently hosted a gallery talk about collecting contemporary fine craft art with Florida CraftArt’s CEO Katie Deits. To view the recorded program, please visit LRMA’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/jeBtsw-jrnw
LRMA will continue to add engaging programs about fine crafts throughout the summer. For up-to-date information, visit www.leeparattner.org/calendar.
Visitors to LRMA will also find the following exhibitions on display:
• “Abraham Rattner: French Watercolors”
• “Artistic Journeys with Abraham Rattner, Esther Gentle and Allen Leepa”
• “Elemental: Fine Crafts from the Collection”
• “Made in Florida: The Art of Giving”
Opened to the public in 2002, LRMA is a modern and contemporary art museum with a collection of more than 7,000 works of 20th and 21st century art. The museum’s permanent collection includes works by Abraham Rattner, a renowned figurative expressionist; Esther Gentle, Rattner’s second wife and a printmaker, sculptor and painter; Allen Leepa, Rattner’s stepson and an abstract expressionist artist; and an extensive collection of works by notable 20th century artists such as Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Fernand Léger and Henry Moore. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, a distinction held by only 6% of all U.S. museums.