ST. PETERSBURG — Gypsy-punk mavericks Gogol Bordello will perform Saturday, May 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $31 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Gogol Bordello formed in New York in 1999, injecting Eastern European musical influences into underground rock to forge their distinctive sound. From its inception, Gogol Bordello has been a band of immigrants, with members hailing from Ukraine, Ecuador, Russia and Ethiopia. They are known for their relentless tour schedule.
“Seekers and Finders,” the band’s most recent album, was released in 2017. Their seventh studio effort, the album kicked off with the lead single “Saboteur Blues.” The title track, “Seekers and Finders,” features guest singer Regina Spektor.
Though the members of Gogol Bordello spend a huge chunk of their lives on the road, the “Seekers and Finders” advocates for living life in a specific time and place: right now — and in the real world.
“People think you explore the world with the latest phone in your hand,” said bandleader Eugene Hütz.
But that’s the antithesis of living for Gogol Bordello. None of these songs sprang forth from an interesting news story or an extended studio improvisation.
“My focus is always on staying experiential,” Hütz said’ “Go for first-hand information, transmute it into wisdom, and share it with the people in a communal celebration.”
The album features songs such as “Clearvoyance,” with rippling marimba; “Walking on the Burning Coal,” with trumpet courtesy of Roy Paci; “Saboteur Blues,” a frenzied punk rocker that admonishes French philosopher René Descartes; and “Familia Bonfireball,” which draws on Hütz’s earliest experiences in the Ukraine.
“Bowie always said his main area of expertise was processing information, and I can relate to that,” Hütz said. “My storytelling is all about assembling diverse, disparate things and bringing them into focus.”
The tour comes on the heels of a benefit concert hosted by Eugene Hutz and Gogol Bordello on March 10 in New York City. Funds from the event benefited the Come Back Alive foundation, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization that supports the Ukrainian military.
Hütz was born in Boyarka, Ukraine. His father was Russian, and his mother was Ukrainian with Servitka Roma ancestry.
“Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians,” Hütz said in a press release promoting the recent benefit concert. “We are an ancient independent nation distinctly and forever different from this criminally insane neighbor. The proof you all see now in the fierce mind-blowing battle that the world is witnessing, a battle of Ukrainian people’s choice of freedom and democracy against psychotic totalitarian regime next door.”
The band continues to support Ukraine by providing information on ways to help at its website. Visit www.gogolbordello.com.