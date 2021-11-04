CLEARWATER — As part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road series, Grammy-nominated rock band the Gin Blossoms will perform Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Gin Blossoms have undoubtedly left their mark on the rock music map. The band's fusion of melodic rock, pop, folk and country elements has helped pave the way for the modern rock of today.
Fans around the world are very familiar with Gin Blossoms’ five-time platinum breakthrough album “New Miserable Experience,” containing gems such as “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” “Hey Jealousy” and “Allison Road.” Those hit tracks were followed up by the Empire Records platinum soundtrack hit “Till I Hear It From You.”
In 1996, the singles “Follow You Down” and “As Long as It Matters” hit the radio in a huge way, making their “Congratulations I’m Sorry” record another platinum success. Their latest release, 2018’s “Mixed Reality,” shares that same timeless feel, packed with 15 songs.
The Gin Blossoms’ hits have crossed over in five different formats, taking the airwaves by siege and holding the MTV playlist captive for most of the ’90s. Boasting record sales of over 10 million, the band continues to burn up the road performing over 100 tour dates per year.