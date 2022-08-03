A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Bullet Train’
Genre: Action and comedy
Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Masi Oka, and Sandra Bullock
Director: David Leitch
Rated: R
In “Bullet Train,” Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe — all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives — on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan.
The film is scheduled to be Aug. 5 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Luck’
Genre: Computer-animated fantasy comedy
Cast: Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue, and John Ratzenberger
Director: Peggy Holmes
Rated: G
From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, “Luck” is a story about Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada): the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 5 by Apple TV+.
‘Prey’
Genre: Science fiction and action
Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope
Director: Dan Trachtenberg
Rated: R
Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru (Amber Midthunder), a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people.
The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
The film is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Studios as a Hulu original film on Aug. 5.
‘Easter Sunday’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish, and Lou Diamond Phillips
Director: Jay Chandrasekhar
Rated: PG-13
Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community.
The film is set to be released Aug. 5 by Universal Pictures.
‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’
Genre: Animated superhero comedy
Cast: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, and Haley Joel Osment
Directors: Ant Ward and Andy Suriano
Not rated
Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before.
The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy — the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The film is set to release on Netflix on Aug. 5
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
Genre: Black comedy slasher
Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson
Director: Halina Reijn
Rated: R
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 5 by A24.
‘They/Them’
Genre: Slasher
Cast: Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, and Austin Crute
Director: John Logan
Not rated
When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp — a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) — they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.
Written and directed by Academy Award nominee John Logan and produced by Jason Blum, “They/Them” is an empowering slasher film starring an ensemble cast.
The film will premiere on Peacock on Aug. 5.
‘I Love My Dad’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, Claudia Sulewski, Rachel Dratch, Ricky Velez, Lil Rel Howery, and Amy Landecker
Director: James Morosini
Rated: R
Inspired by writer, director, and star James Morosini’s true life experience, “I Love My Dad” follows Chuck (Patton Oswalt), a hopelessly estranged father who desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son, Franklin (Morosini).
Blocked on social media and concerned for his son’s life, Chuck impersonates a waitress online and starts checking in with Franklin. But things begin to spiral when Franklin falls for this imaginary girl (Claudia Sulewski) and wants nothing more than to meet her in person, as Chuck has inadvertently catfished his own son.
The film is set to be released in theaters on Aug. 5, and on demand on Aug. 12 by Magnolia Pictures.
‘The Sandman’
Genre: Fantasy drama
Cast: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar
Rated: TV-MA
There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the
Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams, gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies.
But when Dream (Tom Sturridge) is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.
‘What Josiah Saw’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Robert Patrick, Nick Stahl, Scott Haze, and Kelli Garner
Director: Vincent Grashaw
Not rated
In “What Josiah Saw,” after two decades, a damaged family reunite at their remote farmhouse, where they confront long-buried secrets and sins of the past.
The film is scheduled to premiere on Shudder Aug. 4.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.