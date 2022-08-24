TAMPA — The USF Contemporary Art Museum, part of the Institute for Research in Art in the USF College of The Arts, will present two concurrent and interrelated exhibitions: “Jesse Murry: Rising” and “Necessary Angels: Jesse Murry & Lisa Yuskavage.”
Both exhibitions will open Friday, Aug. 26 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 3. The USF Contemporary Art Museum is at 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa. For information, call 813-974-4133 or the 24-hour info line at 813-974-2849; or visit cam.usf.edu.
Co-curated by Jarrett Earnest and Lisa Yuskavage — and first staged at David Zwirner gallery in New York in September of 2021 — “Jesse Murry: Rising” serves as an important introduction to the art, poetry, and criticism of an exceptional and polymathic American talent. “Rising” brings together paintings from the last five years of Murry's life as well as recordings of influential voices attesting to Murry’s enduring legacy. This work — made while confronting his impending mortality from AIDS-related illness — testifies to Murry's lifelong belief in the capacity of painting to hold the complexity of human meaning, at the meeting of a material fact and a location within the mind.
“Jesse Murry: Rising” is accompanied by the first publication of Murry's poetry and art criticism, “Painting Is a Supreme Fiction: Writings by Jesse Murry, 1980–1993,” published by Soberscove Press and edited by Jarrett Earnest and with a foreword by Hilton Als.
Murry and Yuskavage met while attending Yale School of Art, where they received their MFAs in 1986. The bonds of their creative friendship are explored in USFCAM’s concurrent exhibition “Necessary Angels: Jesse Murry & Lisa Yuskavage.”
Besides giving proof to the idea that artistic friendship can transcend simple influence and achieve higher dimensions of collaboration spurred on by mutual learning, respect, and love, “Necessary Angels” features rarely seen paintings on paper by Murry and celebrated paintings and watercolors by Yuskavage. Organized by USFCAM curator-at-large Christian Viveros-Fauné, the exhibition constitutes only the second time since their Yale 1986 MFA thesis show that Murry's and Yuskavage's work has been presented under the same roof.
CAM will kick off the concurrent exhibitions with a gallery tour and opening reception Friday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Curators Christian Viveros-Fauné and Jarrett Earnest will tour visitors through the galleries while leading a conversation about the exhibitions. An opening reception follows until 9 p.m.
USFCAM is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. The museum extends its hours to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. All events are free and open to the public.
About the artists
Jesse Murry (1948–1993) was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and raised in White Plains, New York. Murry studied art and philosophy at Sarah Lawrence College. Following his graduation in 1976, Murry moved to New York City, where he immersed himself in the contemporary art world. His essays on artists such as Hans Hofmann and Howard Hodgkin appeared in a range of publications and catalogues, including “Arts Magazine.”
In 1982, he curated “Currents: The Reverend Howard Finster” at the New Museum. After two years of teaching art history and exhibiting at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Murry enrolled in the Yale School of Art at the age of 36, where he took classes with Andrew Forge, Jake Berthot, and Harold Bloom. Murry received his MFA in 1986 and staged his first New York solo exhibition at Sharpe Gallery the following year. During this period, he was awarded the Mellon Individual Project Grant and the Pollock-Krasner Grant.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lisa Yuskavage (1962) is widely celebrated as one of the world’s most important and influential painters. She received her BFA from the Tyler School of Art in 1984 and her MFA from the Yale School of Art in 1986.
Yuskavage's work has been the subject of solo exhibitions at numerous institutions worldwide and is held in prominent public collections. In 2020-2021, The Baltimore Museum of Art and the Aspen Art Museum co-organized a solo presentation of the artist's work, “Wilderness,” focusing on the ways she has used landscape in her work since her earliest watercolors. Yuskavage's monumentally scaled painting “Bonfire” (2013–2015) is currently on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, as part of the permanent collection exhibition “Knowledge of the Past Is the Key to the Future.” Her large-scale 2021 painting “Pink Studio (Rendezvous)” is currently on view on the second floor of the Museum of Modern Art.
Related events
Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. — Lisa Yuskavage artist talk. Yuskavage will talk about her art, relationship with Jesse Murry, and CAM’s two fall exhibitions. Refreshments will be served in the Concert Hall lobby after the talk. This event is free and open to the public. CAM is open with extended evening hours prior to the talk if guests wish to see the exhibitions.
Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. — Concert for “Rising” and “Necessary Angels.” USF School of Music students, alumni, and faculty join forces with CAM to feature performances and compositions in response to the exhibitions “Jesse Murry: Rising” and “Necessary Angels: Jesse Murry & Lisa Yuskavage.”
Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. — Films on the Lawn. Settle in on the lawn to watch “Girl with a Pearl Earring” under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and a friend. Popcorn and refreshments provided. Presented by CAM Club.
Friday, Dec. 2 — Student led tour. Join USF Students at CAM for a guided tour of “Jesse Murry: Rising” and “Necessary Angels: Jesse Murry & Lisa Yuskavage.” Learn about these artists as you are guided through a close look at their ideas and artwork. Time to be determined.