TAMPA — “Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures” will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments. The show will be presented March 23-26, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in “Disney on Ice presents Road Trip” Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin's princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience "Speechless."
Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice. Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as “Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures” makes a pitstop right in Tampa.
Performances will be Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m.; Friday, March 24, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.