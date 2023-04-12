ST. PETERSBURG — Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers will perform Thursday, April 20, 8 p.m., at the Floridian Social, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $38. Visit www.thefloridiansocial.com.
The band is touring in support of “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” their 14th studio album. Released in June 2022, the title of the album references the name of a venue where the band first performed in Alabama. The title track pays homage to a Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start.
“There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had — but it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there,” said Hood, referring to the vocalist/guitarists’ former band Adam’s House Cat. “From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”
The 14th studio album from Drive-By Truckers — whose lineup also includes keyboardist/guitarist Jay Gonzalez, bassist Matt Patton, and drummer Brad Morgan — “Welcome 2 Club XIII” looks back on their formative years with both deadpan pragmatism and profound tenderness, instilling each song with the kind of lived-in detail that invites bittersweet reminiscence of your own misspent youth.
Produced by longtime Drive-By Truckers collaborator David Barbe and mainly recorded at his studio in Athens, Georgia, “Welcome 2 Club XIII” took shape over the course of three frenetic days in summer 2021 — a doubly extraordinary feat considering that the band had no prior intentions of making a new album.
“We had some shows coming up and decided to get together and practice, since we hadn’t even seen each other in a year and a half because of the pandemic,” Hood said. “We started demoing song ideas, and pretty soon we realized we had a whole record. It was all sort of magical.”
Featuring background vocals from Margo Price, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and Mississippi-bred singer/songwriter Schaefer Llana, “Welcome 2 Club XIII” was recorded live with most songs cut in one or two takes, fully harnessing the band’s freewheeling energy.
“For us it’s always about just getting together and having fun, but this time there was the added feeling of being set free after a long time of wondering if we’d ever get to do this again,” said Cooley.