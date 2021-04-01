CLEARWATER — Back by popular demand, Mutts Gone Nuts will be presented Monday, May 17, 5 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $21.75. Tickets are limited as the performance will be presented at 50% capacity. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Canines and comedy will collide and unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers. The uproariously funny comedy dog spectacular leaves audiences everywhere howling for more. The all-star lineup will include champions and previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip and skip their way right to your heart.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.