A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Genre: Computer-animated superhero adventure
Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac
Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson
Rated: PG
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask — it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.
The film is scheduled for release on June 2 by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment.
‘The Boogeyman’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair and David Dastmalchian
Director: Rob Savage
Rated: PG-13
“The Boogeyman” is a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King.
High school student Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will (Chris Messina), a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 2 by 20th Century Studios.
‘Past Lives’
Genre: Romantic drama
Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro
Director: Celine Song
Rated: PG-13
Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 2 by A24.
‘Padre Pio’
Genre: Italian-German biographical film
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Marco Leonardi, Salvatore Ruocco, and Luca Lionello
Director: Abel Ferrara
Rated: R
In this drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Abel Ferrara, Padre Pio (Shia LaBeouf) struggles with his faith while an Italian town is racked by political unrest at the end of WWI.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 2 by Gravitas Ventures.
‘Simulant’
Genre: Science fiction and thriller
Cast: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu, Alicia Sanz, and Sam Worthington
Director: April Mullen
Not rated
Set in the near future, a humanoid enlists a global hacker to remove all restrictions on his thoughts and capabilities, triggering an A.I. uprising and a government manhunt to eliminate the rise of the machine consciousness.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 2 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘A Beautiful Life’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Christine Albeck Børge
Director: Mehdi Avaz
Not rated
Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets the chance of a lifetime when he is discovered by successful high-profile music manager Suzanne. Suzanne soon pairs Elliott with her estranged daughter and music producer, Lilly. On his way to becoming a star, struggles from the past threaten not only his big breakthrough, but also the budding love with Lilly.
The film is scheduled to debut June 1 on Netflix.