Coffee and Conversation series to present Christine Di Staola
DUNEDIN — The Coffee & Conversation series, sponsored by the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Sterling Society, has returned in a new virtual incarnation. The next session, set for Tuesday, May 11, at noon on Zoom, will feature artist and instructor Christine Di Staola.
Preregistration is required. Login details will be provided for all those who register at www.dfac.org. This year’s series is sponsored by Dianne Wheatley Giolotti.
In her presentation, “Neither Here nor There,” Di Staola will share what has influenced her art starting with her 30 years in Italy — what she calls living and observing life as art through the people, places and experiences that have had a major influence on her early work.
Her presentation will continue with her artistic transition upon her return to the United States, a shift that began in graduate school that has led to her current ways of visually processing the changes in culture, environment and language which continue to influence her art.
She will conclude by sharing some preparatory works in progress and will discuss possible new transitions in her art.
Di Staola received her BFA from Miami University in Ohio and lived and worked in Italy until 2016 when she returned to the United States to obtain an MFA in painting and printmaking from the University of Miami in Florida where she was awarded a full scholarship and teaching assistantship.
She has exhibited extensively and won several awards in Florida and her paintings and prints have been selected for numerous national juried exhibitions in galleries across the United States including the Zhou B Center in Chicago, the Manifest Gallery in Cincinnati and the Ellington-White Contemporary Gallery in Fayetteville, North Carolina where she received first place in the “Immersed in Abstraction” juried exhibit.
She had her first international solo show in Italy at the Saletta Paolini Nezzo in Urbino and recently she was invited to exhibit her work at the Gongju Invitational Art Exhibition at the Limlip Art Museum in Gongju, South Korea. Her work is collected privately in the United States and around the world.
Her paintings and prints have appeared in online galleries as well as in video and print publications, including Studio Visit Magazine Winter 2018 and Summer 2019. She currently resides in Clearwater, and teaches at the University of Tampa and at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.
Eight O’Clock Theatre to present ‘Godspell’
LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre will present “Godspell,” running May 14-23, art the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Maria Gerakios will direct this production of “Godspell,” with book by John Michael Tebelak and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The show was conceived and originally directed by John Michael Tebelak and is based on the gospel according to St. Matthew.
This show will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $114. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. Guests and staff are required to wear face coverings at all times, unless seated and consuming food or beverage, inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center. For tickets and information, visit www.largoarts.com.
Prepare for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love. “Godspell,” the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, is led by the international hit "Day by Day" and features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side."
A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
John Mayall concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the concert with legendary blues singer John Mayall on Saturday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance announces grand opening
ST. PETERSBURG — Artists of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance will host a grand opening event Saturday, May 8, 5 to 9 p.m., at their new location at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The new location features a gallery, five studios, a classroom, library, kitchen and offices. The grand opening event will include live jazz by the NYC3 Trio as well as the featured member exhibition “Abstract.” Tours of the gallery will be available. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the artists. Food and drink will be served. A large basket full of art supplies will be raffled and art will be included in an auction.
For information, visit www.stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com.
Mutts Gone Nuts! show moved to January
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that the Mutts Gone Nuts! show set for Monday, May 17, at 5 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. Tickets, starting at $21.75, are on sale now.
Canines and comedy will collide and unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers.
Imagine an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that leaves audiences everywhere howling for more. The all-star lineup will include champions and previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip and skip their way right to your heart.
West Coast Players to host ‘Division Street’ auditions
CLEARWATER — Director Kelly DiMauro will be auditioning for Steven Tesich’s “Division Street” Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, 6 p.m., at West Coast Players Theatre, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
“Division Street” is a slapstick farce set in 1980 on Division Street in Chicago. Chris Adrian, once a leader of the anti-war movement in the 1960s, is trying to hide his past and become an upstanding, productive citizen. But a bad experience with stuffed cabbage exposes him and traps him between an angry restaurant owner seeking redemption and old friends looking for him to lead a revival of the movement.
Characters include the following:
• Chris Adrian — Former anti-war movement leader. 37 years old.
• Mrs. Bruchnski — Chris’ landlord. Late 50s, early 60s. Black woman with a Polish accent.
• Yovan — Serbian owner of the New World Bar and Grill. Mid to late 40s. Speaks with an Eastern European accent.
• Betty (J.B.) — Black transsexual female police officer.
• Nadia — Yovan’s 19-year-old daughter
• Roger O’Dwyer — Late 30s. Another of Chris’ old friends.
• Dianah Adrian — Chris’ estranged wife. Early to mid-30s. Speaks in song lyrics.
• Sal — Dianah’s lawyer from Legal Aid. Late 30s.
Performances will run July 8 through 18, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Auditions will be held at the theater, with readings from the script. All attendees must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Actors may be asked to temporarily remove their face mask while auditioning. No performers will be paid.
For information, visit wcplayers.com.
Dave Mason cancels U.S. tour, including Clearwater show
CLEARWATER — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason recently announced that he is canceling his upcoming U.S. tour, which includes a date at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, April 23, out of an abundance of caution to his fans, band and crew.
With the pandemic still a concern, Mason is postponing touring to 2022. He also will be taking care of some health items he has been putting off during this time due to constant touring, according to a press release. He looks forward to returning to the road and delivering the show that his fans have grown accustomed to seeing.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.