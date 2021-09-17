ST. PETERSBURG — Bleachers will perform Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out according to the venue. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Claud, an American bedroom pop singer-songwriter from the suburbs of Chicago, will open.
Bleachers released their highly anticipated third album “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” in July via RCA Records. In late 2020 they offered up the first taste of new music to preview the album with the release of “Chinatown,” featuring Bruce Springsteen, and “45.”
This music is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed second album, “Gone Now,” which came out in June 2017. The first single “Don’t Take the Money” hit No. 3 at Alternative Radio. Bleachers, who are known for their incredible live shows, headlined a North American tour in support of the album, which included a number of major festival dates like Sasquatch Festival, Governor’s Ball, and Firefly Music Festival. Jack Antonoff — five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer — is the creative force behind Bleachers.