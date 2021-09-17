CLEARWATER — Lindsey Buckingham will perform Monday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Buckingham is returning to the stage with a 30-city 2021 U.S. tour, marking his first in-person shows following lifesaving open-heart surgery in 2019. He’ll kick off the extensive run of shows at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theatre on Sept. 1. For information and a complete list of tour dates, visit www.lindseybuckingham.com.
Buckingham also announced his forthcoming self-titled LP, due out Sept. 17 on Reprise, alongside the first single, “I Don’t Mind.”
“Lindsey Buckingham” is his first solo release since 2011’s “Seeds We Sow” and follows his departure from Fleetwood Mac. As with the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist beginning with 1981’s “Law and Order,” the new project showcases Buckingham’s instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style, reaffirming his status as one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation.
Written, produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles, the album will be released via vinyl, CD and on all digital and streaming services. A limited edition blue vinyl version is also available for pre-order via www.lindseybuckingham.com.
Buckingham is widely considered one of the greatest guitarists and songwriters and musical expressionists of our time. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy winner, Buckingham is best known as the producer, guitarist, vocalist and chief songwriter for Fleetwood Mac and as a widely celebrated solo artist.
In 2018, Rhino Records released “Solo Anthology — The Best of Lindsey Buckingham,” a comprehensive record of this the musician’s career. Released as a three-CD or six-album set, the compilation features album, live and alternate versions of some of Buckingham’s celebrated solo albums, including cuts from “Law and Order,” “Go Insane,” “Out of the Cradle,” “Under the Skin,” “Gift of Screws,” and “Seeds We Sow.” It also incorporates songs from his collaborative album with Christine McVie released in 2017. The anthology features Buckingham’s film work, such as “Holiday Road” and “Dancin’ Across the USA” from the 1983 motion picture soundtrack to “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” and “Time Bomb Town” from 1985’s “Back to the Future.” Live versions of Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” and “Go Your Own Way” round out the album, along with two previously unreleased songs, “Hunger” and “Ride This Road.”