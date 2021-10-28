CLEARWATER — Bruce Hornsby will perform Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The beloved three-time Grammy award-winner is on a roll. After taking the music world by surprise with his wide-ranging, critically acclaimed 2019 album “Absolute Zero,” the singer, songwriter, composer and bandleader returns with a follow-up that picks up where its predecessor left off. “Non-Secure Connection,” released in 2020, features 10 new songs exploring a broad range of themes, from civil rights to computer hackers, mall salesmen to the tribulations of youth basketball.
Hornsby plays piano, but the songs on “Non-Secure Connection” also feature Hornsby’s electric sitar and Chamberlin, along with guitars, horns, strings and subtle samples from sources as varied as minimalist composer John Cage and Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand. Like “Absolute Zero,” “Non-Secure Connection” also features a wealth of collaborators, such as singer James Mercer of The Shins and Broken Bells, singer and poet Jamila Woods, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, Bon Iver leader Justin Vernon and the late Leon Russell, who appears thanks to a demo that he and Hornsby recorded together more than 25 years ago.
It’s the kind of unexpected roster that listeners have come to expect from Hornsby, who has built a distinctly unique career since his debut with The Range on their multi-platinum 1986 album “The Way It Is.” From there, Hornsby has steered his way through a stint on keyboards for the Grateful Dead, writing music for Spike Lee’s films, and albums exploring jazz, bluegrass and contemporary classical music.
“I’m often looking to make a sound that I haven’t heard before, and find a place in what I guess is the context of popular song for some new information,” he said in a statement provided by Red Light Management.
In recent years, he has pushed his artistic limits, working with bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, The Bruce Hornsby Trio, and jazz legend Charlie Haden. Hornsby has also scored a number of projects for filmmaker Spike Lee including the documentary “Kobe Doin’ Work” (2009), “Red Hook Summer” (2012), and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus” (2014). Hornsby has contributed to all-star collections that pay tributes to Fats Domino, The Band and, in 2014, Jackson Browne. A music graduate of University of Miami, Hornsby also has partnered with its Frost School of Music to establish the Creative American Music Program, a curriculum designed to develop the creative skills of talented young artist/songwriters by immersing them in the many traditions that form the foundations of modern American songwriting.
He received the Grammy for Best New Artist with Bruce Hornsby and the Range, the 1990 Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album, and the 1994 Grammy award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.