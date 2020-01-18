SAFETY HARBOR — NRBQ will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Founded initially in the mid 1960s by pianist Terry Adams, guitarist Steve Ferguson and bass player Joey Spampinato, the group disbanded and reformed under Adams with a new lineup. Having passed the half-century mark, NRBQ is still going strong. The current roster forms a quartet including Adams on piano, Casey McDonough on bass, Scott Ligon on guitar and John Perrin on drums.
The band’s name is an abbreviation for New Rhythm and Blues Quartet.
According to music booking agency Concerted Efforts, the band’s music has attracted fans as diverse as Elvis Costello, Penn & Teller, R.E.M., Ian McLagan, Wilco, Widespread Panic, and Nick Lowe. NRBQ songs have inspired cover versions by Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos, Darlene Love, and Dave Edmunds, among many others. The group served as the unofficial “house band” for “The Simpsons” for Seasons 10-12. They appeared as zombies in George Romero’s movie “Day of the Dead.” They have appeared at the Berlin Jazz Festival, the Grand Ole Opry, and Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival.
NRBQ has released a series of critically-acclaimed albums in the past decade, among them “Keep This Love Goin’” (2011), “Brass Tacks” (2014), and the five-disc, 50-year retrospective “High Noon” (2016).
The five-song EP “Happy Talk,” their most recent studio recording, was released in 2017 through Omnivore.