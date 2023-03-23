TAMPA — Pop Evil is on the road for the “Skeletons Tour” and will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Pop Evil, the title of their seventh album serves as a mission statement.
“First, it’s about our musical identity,” said front man Leigh Kakaty.
Kakaty co-founded Pop Evil in 2001 in North Muskegon, Michigan. “This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It’s more up-tempo, it’s got bigger riffs, and we’re trying to capture the energy of our live show.
“But it’s also a positive message,” he added. “I know it’s a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there’s a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it’s about looking at something in a positive way. And I’m excited for everyone to hear that.”
For the band’s seventh album, Kakaty and his bandmates — including lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser, and drummer Hayley Cramer — certainly channel some pent-up energy stemming from the last two years of general world chaos. It’s an intense album — both sonically and lyrically — that still finds ways to bring in melodic and uplifting moments.
That fact shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s followed the band’s ascension. Pop Evil first rose to international prominence with “Lipstick on the Mirror,” initially released on a small indie in 2008 and reissued by Universal Republic the following year.
After Kakaty famously tore up the band’s major label contract onstage, Pop Evil signed with MNRK Heavy — formerly eOne Music. In 2011, “War of Angels” debuted in the Top 10 of the Rock Albums chart and produced the Top 10 singles “Last Man Standing,” “Monster You Made” and “Boss’s Daughter.”
The band’s momentum continued with the addition of new member, Fuelling, for 2013’s “Onyx.” That album put Pop Evil in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time and boasted three No. 1 rock songs. Their next release, “Up,” was the No. 1 Independent Album in America and made it to No. 25 on the Billboard 200. It featured several Top 5 rock songs, including “Ways to Get High,” “Take It All,” and “If Only for Now,” as well as the chart-topper “Footsteps.”
Expect those numbers to grow significantly with “Skeletons.” The first single, “Eye of the Storm,” is a pummeling, chaotic maelstrom that contains an uplifting message at its center.
“Skeletons” sees the band once again working with producer Drew Fulk, a friend and collaborator on a few previous albums.
“With ‘Versatile,’ we had a bunch of producers, but for this album, we just wanted to work with one person and get back to our roots,” said Kakaty. “There’s an energy he and I have, and he’s been great at helping us build these songs and work around some collective themes.”
Before the new album’s release, Pop Evil was able to hit the road and introduce fans to bassist Joey Walser, the band’s newest addition.
“Joey’s incredible — he’s made me excited about our live show,” said Kakaty. “I think now we’re really taking it up a notch and I’m excited for the future of the band. We’re ready to show people that rock’n’roll is alive and well.”
“Skeletons” was released on March 17.