ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas County Schools’ Transition Student Artists and Creative Clay’s Member Artists will host their first Friday Art Market of the school year on Friday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Creative Clay’s courtyard, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
"The new Transition crew is excited to practice their employment skills at the year's first market,” said Lauren Gentry, Transition art dducator. “Monthly art markets provide opportunities for artists to sell their works and learn real-world skills.”
The Friday Art Market is another way to support local artists while enjoying outdoor shopping, live music by Creative Clay teaching artist Ashton Sanchez, member artist karaoke, a community singalong, and Pamz Pizza Conez food truck. All artists receive 50% on all works sold.
For information, visit www.creativeclay.org.