TAMPA — Electronic music duo Odesza is on the road for a follow-up to 2022’s “The Last Goodbye Tour" and will make a stop on Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Special guests Bob Moses, Tokimonsta, and QRTR and Olan also will perform.
Odesza and the nonprofit Reverb have a partnership to reduce the environmental footprint of the tour. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting Reverb’s climate portfolio, which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.
Fans will have the ability to join the effort by visiting Odesza’s Action Village at every show.
Odesza’s live performances mix stunning visuals, expert musicianship, pyrotechnics and an immersive environment to transform whatever venue they are at into an otherworldly experience.
Last year’s tour sold more than 450,000 tickets featuring numerous sold-out performances. Those included a multi-night run in the duo’s hometown of Seattle.
Odesza recently attended the 65th annual Grammy Awards in support of a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for “The Last Goodbye,” released via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune.