CLEARWATER — Criss Angel will take the stage Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Magician, illusionist and musician: Angel, star of the television series “Criss Angel Mindfreak,” will make his Ruth Eckerd Hall debut. Promising a theatrical experience unlike any seen before, Angel will present “Criss Angel RAW — The Mindfreak Unplugged.”
Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his incomparable success, his passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. Audiences will have an opportunity to witness his famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions come to life — all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Angel and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind.
Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. He served as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, “Criss Angel Mindfreak” on A&E Network. He headlined the best-selling Las Vegas stage show “Criss Angel Mindfreak Live” in partnership with Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts. Angel’s magic revolution has single-handedly brought upon the art’s resurgence.