CLEARWATER — Hot Tuna will perform an acoustic concert Sunday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Hot Tuna — featuring former Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady — is known for hit songs such as “Hot Tuna,” “First Pull Up and Then Pull Down” and “America's Choice.” Hot Tuna performs with a well-honed and solid power, always in the groove from their years of experience and mutual inspiration. Started as a side project during Jefferson Airplane days, the constant has always been Kaukonen and Casady. The two boyhood pals have never wavered in one of the most enduring friendships in rock history.
They began playing together as teenagers in the Washington, D.C., area, followed by years of inventive psychedelic rock in San Francisco to their current acoustic and electric blues sound. At the 2016 Grammys, Kaukonen and Casady were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The two were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 as founding members of Jefferson Airplane.
Kaukonen is a highly respected interpreter of roots music, blues, Americana and popular rock ’n’ roll. He tours the world bringing his unique styling to old blues while writing new songs of weight and dimension.
One of the most unique innovators in the 60-year history of the bass guitar, Casady made his sweeping melodic mark helping to create the San Francisco sound with the Airplane. He went on to track with Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Warren Zevon, members of the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker and Gov’t Mule. Casady is regarded as one of rock's greatest bassists.