CLEARWATER — The Outlaws will hit the stage for the seventh annual Green Grass & Yuletide Jam, set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $39.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
For the Outlaws, it was always about the music. For more than 40 years, the Outlaws celebrated triumphs, endured tragedies and survived legal nightmares to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the southern rock genre.
Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws — known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies — became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis, at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant, to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band’s first three albums were “The Outlaws,” “Lady in Waiting” and “Hurry Sundown.” They featured such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man.” Those songs would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the southern rock era.
Known as "the Florida Guitar Army" by their fans, the Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band and the Charlie Daniels Band as well as with the Doobie Brothers, The Who, the Eagles and the Rolling Stones.