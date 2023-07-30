ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently appointed Michelene Everett to the SPAA board of directors.
Senior events manager with American Express Global Business Travel, Everett brings over 15 years of event management experience, including city-wide conferences with up to 100,000 people, to the board.
“St. Pete is where culture and travel converge,” Everett said. “I believe our local arts community plays a vital role in shaping our city's identity, attracting tourists, meetings, and conferences interested in cultural experiences, all of whom contribute to the economic and social development of the city we are proud to call home.”
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization serving this vital arts and cultural community. We do so by driving arts-related economic development and funding, advocating for art and artists, educating at all levels and facilitating the growth of our City of the Arts.