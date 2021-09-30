ST. PETERSBURG — Benise will perform Friday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $32.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Returning to the Tampa Bay area, Emmy Award-winning composer Benise will celebrate the “best of Benise,” covering 20 years of fiery Spanish guitar and dance.
Armed with his Spanish guitar, Benise will take the audience on a musical journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban salsa, Brazilian samba, Parisian waltz, exotic drumming, and more.
The Emmy Award-winning composer along with an international cast of musicians and dancers will entertain audiences with a two-hour show that “is an escape from all their problems,” Benise said. “Much like the recent PBS special, with this show I want to take the audience on an escape … to a beautiful Spanish courtyard filled with Flamenco dancers, stunning costumes, and fiery Spanish guitars.”
Beyond the new material, Benise says “the live show will incorporate some fan favorites from my street performing days and rock classics like Led Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir’ and AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck.’”
Benise composes works with powerfully emotional arrangements that are both wild and refined, producing a sound that is as edgy and exotic as it is romantic and sensual.
For Benise, music has always been a journey — from his humble beginnings as a street performer, to being featured on “Dancing with the Stars” and performing around the world.
“I wanted to push the boundaries of Nuevo Flamenco/Spanish guitar while combining the elements of dance and theater,” he said. “This show is a celebration of all the shows we’ve done over the last 20 years.”