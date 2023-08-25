ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently awarded four artists with a $5,000 grant.
SPAA partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs to establish an Individual Artist Grant Program in 2015 and in 2023 the grant funding from $1,000 to $5,000. This allowed each grantee the freedom to create without the additional burden of seeking matching funds, or reducing the scope of their project, which could possibly limit the potential of their imagination and the end results.
This year’s grant recipients include a wide array of artists and projects elevated through this grant in the visual, literary, performance, and multi-media arts. The scope and reach of each project is more extensive, due to what can be accomplished with more funding. This means more significant professional development opportunities for the artists themselves, but more importantly, deeper and broader community impact.
This year’s recipients include Tricia Lynn Bush, multimedia arts; Sheila Cowley, literary and performing arts; Tiffany Elliot, visual arts; and Polita Glynn, multimedia arts.