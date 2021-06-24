ST. PETERSBURG — As part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road series, Todrick Hall will take the stage Friday, April 15, 8 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $37.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Todrick Hall is celebrating Pride with the June 8 release of his new album, “Femuline.” The album’s lead single, “Boys in the Ocean,” is an irresistible funk jam that rides along an infectious bassline and guitar licks, primed for summer escapism.
“Femuline” follows Hall’s 2020 EP “Quarantine Queen” and exudes a new confidence and power, with plenty of dancefloor-ready tracks. Hall’s magnetic charisma shines through and his cheeky lyricism is an embodiment of his larger-than-life persona.
“It has taken me years and years, even after coming out, to be this comfortable embracing my masculine and feminine sides,” said Hall. “I'm so excited to give people permission to live as their fullest and truest selves with this music that I handcrafted specifically for the gay community. But I also feel that my music will resonate with people of all age groups and from all backgrounds."
The album was written entirely by Hall, with production from the Grammy-winning Wiidope and Jeeve.
Hall’s unstoppable, self-sustained rise has taken him a long way from his roots in the tiny Texas town of Plainview. He quickly went from national fame on “American Idol” to international attention through “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and ultimately commanded a huge global following on social media. He has starred in a selection of Broadway smashes including “Kinky Boots,” “Chicago” and “Waitress” and was featured as the dance captain on the BBC’s “Greatest Dancer.” His profile continued to explode in the wake of his COVID-19 themed anthem “Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs” which he followed with hosting duties for Global Pride 2020 for YouTube.