ST. PETERSBURG — Knowing that success as an artist takes more than just creating great artwork, Florida CraftArt seeks to support fine craft artists through a program that may help kickstart careers.
Florida CraftArt’s Emerging Artists Program provides training in marketing, promotion, and presentation, as well as a booth for artists to showcase and sell their work at its large outdoor festival held the weekend before Thanksgiving.
The program is open to Florida-based artists who are at the beginning of their art careers and are learning how to price and sell their work. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Aug. 31. To download the application, visit floridacraftart.org/craftart/emerging-artist-application.
To qualify for the program, artists must be Florida residents at the beginning of their professional art careers. They cannot have participated in an outdoor art festival or had a professional solo show.
According to Jorge Vidal, CEO of Florida CraftArt, an "emerging artist" does not necessarily mean a young artist. Several artists in the past have been people who had other careers but concentrated on art later in life. For example, Mark Georgiades, a Florida Panhandle-based artist, was a mechanic who built and raced cars before retiring. After retirement, he used his welding skills to create dynamic metal sculptures. The Emerging Artist Program was a kickoff point to his professional art career, allowing him to show his work to a large audience of serious art collectors.
The Emerging Artists Program has proved to be a steppingstone for many up-and-coming artists. The opportunity has kickstarted many artistic careers, including ceramic artist Suzy Pease.
“Through this marvelous program, I received valuable mentorship from the renowned glass artist and businessman Duncan McClellan,” said Pease. “I was also given a free booth at the festival, a session with professional photographer Brian James, and postcards of my work. I almost sold out of my work over the two-day festival and was able to keep 100% of the sales.”
Emerging artist Rebecca Stevens in 2022 also benefited from the program, making valuable connections with collectors, galleries, photographers, and other artists. FCA provided outstanding marketing and exposure for her through printed cards and social media promotion.
The Florida CraftArt Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at 501 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot Florida Artists Gallery, and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.