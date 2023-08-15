Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.