98RockFest postponed to September
TAMPA — As a precautionary measure for the health and safety of the community, patrons, partners and staff, 98RockFest has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, at Amalie Arena.
Ticket holders of the original April 17 date are asked to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. For updates and new information, visit 98rock.com.
Safety Harbor Public Library to host virtual poetry contest
SAFETY HARBOR — April is National Poetry Month and the Safety Harbor Library will celebrate it by hosting a poetry contest.
“We are going through an unusual period of time, and we’re running through the gauntlet of emotions,” contest organizers stated in a press release. “Whether it’s frustration at not finding what you need in the stores, wondering how your place of business will survive, or worried about your loved ones. Let us know how you are doing. How is Safety Harbor? Express how you are faring through poetry.”
Contest guidelines are as follow:
- Original poems only
- Online submissions only
- Maximum of two poems per person
Judging the poetry contest will be Steve Kistulentz, Safety Harbor poet laureate; Barbara Finkelstein, former Safety Harbor poet laureate; Laura Kepner, local author and poet; and Darla Chesnet, local writer.
To submit poems, visit tinyurl.com/uw3vtxy.
St. Petersburg Arts Alliance extends grant application deadline
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance in partnership with the city of St. Petersburg’s Office of Cultural Affairs is accepting applications for the Individual Artist Grant Program.
The application deadline has been extended. The new deadline is Friday, April 24, 5 p.m.
A total of 15 grants for $1,000 each are intended to provide financial assistance to city of St. Petersburg resident artists. The program is designed to support public engagement of individual artists’ work/projects in the visual/craft arts, dance, music, theater or literature.
The applicant's resume must show commitment to the art form through education, training or professional experience, and must show evidence of exhibition, public performance or being published during the past two years. The grant period is May 1 through Sept. 18. Applicants may request funding up to $1,000.
For application and guidelines, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/applications-open-for-2020-individual-artist-grants.
Francis Wilson Playhouse reschedules ‘The Man Who Came to Dinner’
CLEARWATER — The Francis Wilson Playhouse has postponed its currently scheduled production of “The Man Who Came to Dinner” until June.
The new opening date will be Thursday, June 4. The show will run through June 14. Tickets will be available for purchase online at franciswilsonplayhouse.org. Those who already purchased tickets to the show for the original run dates of March 26 through April 5 may exchange their seat for one of the rescheduled dates or for “Follies,” scheduled for April 30 through May 17; or “Charley’s Aunt,” running July 9-19. Refunds also are available. Ticketholders will be contacted by the box office.
