TAMPA — For King & Country will perform Saturday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The two-time Grammy Award winning duo is back on the road. Brand new, never-performed songs from an upcoming studio project will be featured on the tour’s setlist, along with selections from the duo’s nine No. 1 hits — including “Joy,” “Fix My Eyes,” and the cross-genre multi-week smash “God Only Knows.” This will be fans’ first chance to hear new music straight from the source.
“The thought of hitting the road and seeing you again is a thrilling one,” Joel and Luke Smallbone said in a statement promoting the tour. “Since we were last together, we’ve been hard at work writing and recording new music, which is going to make ‘Relate, the 2021 Fall Tour’ a particularly special one. It’ll look different, feel different, sound different and we’re truly looking forward to seeing you.”
That duo last performed in the Tampa Bay area in 2019 while touring in support of their 2018 release “Burn the Ships.”
The Smallbones have enjoyed great success stemming from the release of their third studio album, “Burn the Ships.” For King & Country secured their fourth and fifth career No. 1 hits with the massively successful “Joy” and “God Only Knows,” with the latter marking the group’s fastest rise to No. 1 to date. They have sold out 22 shows on their current world tour, including a concert at the famed Sydney Opera House in their homeland of Australia.
“Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.,” the duo’s previous album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes, and produced two Grammys, four Dove Awards, and a hugely successful 60-date arena tour. They have garnered five No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events, including performances on “The Tonight Show,” “Today Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In October 2016, the Smallbone brothers released the indie film inspired by their No. 1 hit of the same name, “Priceless,” about human trafficking.
With “Burn the Ships,” the duo wrote every song on the album, which they also co-produced with longtime collaborators Aqualung, Tedd T. and Seth Mosely.
“It isn’t perfect — far from it — but there is a sense of truthfulness and a heart and a personality and an ideology behind this record,” Joel says. “It feels like the most mature version of For King & Country.”
The title track was inspired by a 1500s Spanish explorer who boldly landed his ships on enemy shores without any knowledge of what awaited his arrival. To ensure that the men were committed to their mission, he proclaimed, “Burn the ships!” The only way to go was onward; retreat was not an option.
“That is the big statement that this collection of songs is making,” said Luke. “We don’t want to live in the past; we want to move forward. There are things in everybody’s pasts that you have to get rid of — in some cases physically burn and in other cases you just need to get rid of them however you can emotionally. For us, that is the name that represents this collection of art and works best.”
For more information, including all tour dates, visit www.forkingandcountry.com.