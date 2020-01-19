CLEARWATER — Three-time Grammy winner Kris Kristofferson will perform Sunday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Special guest Robert Earl Keen also will perform. Tickets start at $55. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
After struggling in Music City for several years, Kristofferson achieved remarkable success as a country songwriter at the start of the 1970s. His songs “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down” and “For the Good Times,” all chart-topping hits, helped redefine country songwriting. By 1987, it was estimated that more than 450 artists had recorded Kristofferson’s compositions.
His renown as a songwriter triggered Kristofferson’s successful career as a performer and that, in turn, brought him to the attention of Hollywood, leading to his flourishing career as a film actor. Kristofferson has acted in more than 70 films. In 1977, he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in “A Star Is Born.” He’s appeared in cult favorites including the Blade trilogy, “Lone Star,” “A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries,” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Blume In Love,” “Cisco Pike” and “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.” Recent films include “Fast Food Nation,” “Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story,” “The Jacket,” “Silver City,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Dolphin Tale.”
Many would have hung their hat by now. Instead, Kristofferson barely has paused for breath. He’s released several recent high watermarks including the increasingly intimate “A Moment of Forever” (1995), “The Austin Sessions” (1999), and “This Old Road” (2006), and he produced some of his finest work with the deeply personal “Closer to the Bone” (2009) and “Feeling Mortal” (2013).
His current CD, “The Cedar Creek Sessions,” was recorded live at Austin’s Cedar Creek Recording Studio in June 2014. Released in time for Kristofferson’s 80th birthday in 2016, the double-CD set is a snapshot of the legendary songwriter in the twilight of his life.
In addition to many other awards, Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, winner of the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and was honored with the American Veterans Association’s Veteran of the Year Award in 2002. In 2007, Kristofferson was honored with the Johnny Cash Visionary Award from Country Music Television and in 2009 BMI lauded Kristofferson with the Icon Award. He received the Frances Preston Music Industry Award from the T.J. Martell Foundation in March 2012. In 2014, Kristofferson was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
American singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen debuted in 1984 with “No Kinda Dancer.” Since then, the Houston native has recorded 19 full-length albums. “Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions,” his most recent recording, was released in 2015 by Dualtone Records.