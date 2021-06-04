CLEARWATER — Touring in support of his new album, Travis Tritt will perform Sunday, June 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tritt will be performing one of his critically acclaimed solo acoustic shows. Tickets, starting at $59.25, are on sale now. For tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400. Tickets are limited as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
The multiple Grammy Award winner recently released “Smoke in a Bar,” a new single. It is a follow-up to his first single in over a decade, “Ghost Town Nation.” Both singles are from his soon-to-be released album, “Set in Stone.” Released May 7, the album is produced by Dave Cobb.
The new album marks Tritt’s first original full-length studio album in more than a decade. Released through Big Noise Music Group, Tritt’s new album features 11 new songs, eight of which were co-written by Tritt.
On “Set in Stone,” the Grammy winner delivers the quintessential Tritt album with a touch of Americana and Roots. He pays homage to all sides of his musical personality along with the trademarks of his originality. Opening with the rowdy “Stand Your Ground” and mixing powerful love songs like “Leave This World” with searing country rockers like “Ghost Town Nation,” the new album is described by Tritt as “getting back to a no-frills classic outlaw-country sound.”
Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. He is also dubbed one of “The Class of ’89”, which includes Country music superstars, Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the ’90s.
Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are five No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 hits, including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and more.
Tritt continues to sell-out shows and stays authentic and relevant to country music fans across the globe. His distinctively soulful voice and exceptional guitar prowess continue to be front and center.
For more information or a full list of tour dates, visit TravisTritt.com.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.