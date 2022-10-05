Oct. 7
• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Ajeva with The Head Tones, Friday, Oct. 7, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction, Friday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sweet Lizzy Project, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Rufus Wainwright, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Oct. 8
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Turnstiles: A tribute to the music of Billy Joel; Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Medium Cindy Kaza, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Oct. 9
• Yung Bae with Roosevelt, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Cypress Hill, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Victor Wooten, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Ongoing
• “Beau Jest,” through Oct. 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 or visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” through Oct. 9, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.