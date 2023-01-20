CLEARWATER – Five-time Grammy nominee Ottmar Liebert and his band Luna Negra will perform Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Liebert’s global success can be attributed to a myriad of things — his creative vision, his determination, and a strong sense of melody. Born in Cologne, Germany, he began playing guitar at 11. Before the age of 19, Liebert had intended to stay in Germany and pursue a career as a designer and photographer.
However, while traveling extensively through Asia and playing with other travelers and local musicians, he realized that he could not escape a life of music. After pursuing his dreams of playing rock music in Boston, he settled in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Liebert founded the first incarnation of his band, Luna Negra, in 1989. His debut album began as a self-produced release called “Marita: Shadows and Storms,” copies of which local Native American artist, Frank Howell, distributed in his art galleries.
After the record made its way to radio stations, it began generating a buzz among programmers and received unprecedented response among listeners. Higher Octave Music picked it up and released a fully remastered version, “Nouveau Flamenco.” Recorded for less than $3,000 on an old analog machine in a shack beside a gravel pit, this CD became an international sensation, establishing Liebert’s unique border-style flamenco, and becoming the best-selling instrumental acoustic guitar album of all time.
Visual art has always been essential to Liebert’s worldview and even today he is an avid photographer.
“My music is visual,” Liebert said. “Santa Fe has great light, that special thing you get in the high desert. Some days you can see for 100 miles and think you can reach into the sky or walk off a ridge and keep flying. That’s how I felt when I recorded ‘Nouveau Flamenco.’”
Liebert has since become one of the most successful instrumental artists of the past decades, entertaining audiences around the world and releasing a catalog of 33 classic albums including live recordings, an orchestral album for Sony Classical, a binaural surround sound recording, remix albums, a lullaby and a flamenco-reggae album. During his career, he has played more than two thousand concerts worldwide. Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra have played two concerts with the New Mexico Philharmonic featuring Liebert’s music arranged by bassist Jon Gagan. These two concerts, to date, have broken attendance records for the New Mexico Philharmonic. Liebert has been nominated for five Grammy awards.