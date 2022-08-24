TAMPA — Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter is on the road for his 2022 North American summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will swing into the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The 38-date tour is Stewart’s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a career that includes 10 No. 1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K., and 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. His catalog of hits includes “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation,” “Maggie May,” and more.
In addition to world tours and his Las Vegas residency, Stewart’s rekindled songwriting success has found widespread commercial success starting with the 2013 release of “Time,” followed by “Another Country” (2015), “Blood Red Roses” (2018) and his latest, “The Tears of Hercules” in 2021. This tour will be the first opportunity for fans to experience live performances of a song or two from his new album.
Stewart has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.
Cheap Trick have had a big global fanbase since 1974, with their instantly identifiable, influential, brand of rock and roll. The band — Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums) — have a number of classic tunes, from "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender” and "I Want You to Want Me.” After a year of show cancellations due to the pandemic, Cheap Trick began touring once again with the same lineup of the last several years, which also includes Robin Taylor Zander on rhythm guitar and vocals.