TAMPA — Country music singer Aaron Lewis will bring his “Frayed at Both Ends: The Acoustic Tour” to the Tampa Bay area with a concert Thursday, March 3, at 8 p.m. in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
The event is sold out, according to the venue. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country eight-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut “Town Line.” In 2016, Lewis released “Sinner,” which was followed in 2019 by “State I’m In.” “State I’m In” debuted at No. 1 on the Country Music charts. Lewis wrote six of the 10 tracks on the album, which also features cuts by songwriters Dan Tyminski and the late Keith Whitley, among others.
Last year’s Lewis’ “Am I the Only One,” the lead single from his new album “Frayed at Both Ends,” debuted at the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. “Frayed At Both Ends,” released in January, offers the hard-touring, workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged.