Backstreet Boys to play MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

TAMPA — The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, will perform Tuesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $45. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The band is on the road for the “DNA World Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on the Las Vegas Strip in April with a four-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered musical hits, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. With countless No. 1 hits, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.
In early 2019, BSB released their Grammy nominated 10th studio album, “DNA,” on RCA Records. The album debuted at No. 1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the Pop Duo/Group Performance 2019 Grammy. The single was the band’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.
In May 2019, the Backstreet Boys kicked off the “DNA World Tour” — the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their No. 1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.
Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.