LARGO — Singer, songwriter and renowned fingerstyle guitarist Christie Lenée will take the stage Friday, June 3, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
According to Lenée’s official website, symphonic compositions flow from her fingertips effortlessly, with sound ranging from transcendental folk-pop to virtuosic instrumentals. In 2019, she earned the title of Acoustic Guitarist of the Year awarded by Music Radar Magazine out of the UK, putting her on a path toward international stardom.
Lenée has been described as “Michael Hedges meets Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews,” integrating melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks and percussive, harmonic textures. As an Official Showcase Artist at Folk Alliance International consistently logging several major festivals, events, opera houses and theaters nationwide, Lenée performs with joy that awes crowds and inspires fellow musicians.
Her international touring has taken her to Australia, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shanghai, Beijing and several other Chinese cities. She recently completed the MusiSHEans trio tour of Europe which included stops in the UK, Paris, Rome, Prague, the Netherlands, Austria and Germany, as well as a four-city support for Tommy Emmanuel in Poland.
Lenée has also shared stages with Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band, Andy McKee, and Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls. Her first-place victory in the acclaimed 2017 International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship led to coverage in Guitar Player Magazine, Acoustic Guitar Magazine, Premier Guitar and Vintage Guitar.
To date, Lenée has released five albums, with “Stay” one of three finalists for Best CD of 2016 at the Indie Acoustic Project Awards. The album includes three instrumentals produced by Grammy Award Winning producer Will Ackerman, founder of Windham Hill Records, and a music video for the title track supporting a movement on suicide prevention.
In 2018, Christie released an arrangement of Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill” which garnered media attention. During the pandemic, Lenée worked on a solo album in addition to collaborative tracks with artists such as Tommy Emmanuel, Phil Keaggy and Laurence Juber. In July 2020, she was featured on the Grammy Museum’s virtual program streaming from Los Angeles.
With over 16,500 fans on Facebook and over a million plays on YouTube, Lenée continues to spread the love of music through live streams, digital airplay and virtual appearances on television stations. As an artist, she hopes to bring joy, freedom, and light to the world though the love of music.