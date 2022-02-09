CLEARWATER — “Dancing with the Stars Live” comes to the Tampa Bay area with a performance Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4 and 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
America’s favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th season with “Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour 2022.” The tour got underway Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia. This year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC’s hit show “Dancing with the Stars.”
The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the quickstep and foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the cha cha, salsa, and tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.
The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced.
“After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the ‘Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour’ back to all of our dedicated fans around the country,” said Bersten in a press release promoting the tour. “I’m especially looking forward to this year’s tour because we also get to celebrate our show’s amazing 30th season.”
“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights from 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.