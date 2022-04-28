TAMPA — The Offspring will bring their “Let the Bad Times Roll” tour to the Tampa Bay area Friday, May 6, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Joining The Offspring at the Hard Rock Event Center show will be special guests Radkey.
Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, The Offspring have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album “Smash,” which sold over 11 million copies. Following “Smash,” they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.
From Garden Grove, California, The Offspring formed in 1984. Originally established under the name Manic Subsidal, the band's lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, bassist Todd Morse and lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman.
Over the course of their 38-year career, the group has released 10 studio albums. The Offspring is often credited — alongside fellow California bands Green Day and Rancid — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.
“Let the Bad Times Roll” marks the band’s 10th studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. The album also happens to be their first release in eight years. According to a press release from Concord Music Group, There wasn’t a breakup, no hiatus: They’ve kept up a steady level of touring during the span between albums. The Offspring simply likes to take their time. Also, Holland had something else he needed to wrap up, finally getting his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California. That 30-year odyssey culminated in his thesis on the makeup of the HIV virus.
“I had kept in touch with my professors, and they encouraged me to come back and finish it up,” Holland said. “The band was cool about it — and that only took five years.”
The material on “Let the Bad Times Roll” was written and recorded at various times during the last eight years. Highlights include the devastating urgency of “The Opioid Diaries” and the horn-fueled skank of “We Never Have Sex Anymore,” a song that nods to the band’s cheeky humor, but underneath is the story of a guy who just wants his wife to feel anything towards him, love or hate.
“I had written most of that song five years ago and finally put it together,” said Holland. “We do better when we work in spurts.”
In times of tumult, punk has been the leader in addressing what ails society, but during the pandemic it was a particularly weird time to be in a rock band. The “rock is dead” trope is uttered often enough, but with The Offspring — and other legendary acts such as Green Day, Bad Religion and Rage Against the Machine — still plugging away, rock and roll is still vital component of today’s culture.
“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”