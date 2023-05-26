ST. PETERSBURG — Comedians Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee are reveling in the triumph of their hit podcast, “Bad Friends.”
They are taking their show on the road and will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, June 1, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $103. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
“Bad Friends” showcases the dynamic and sometimes “contentious” relationship between Lee and Santino, providing audiences with a hilarious and entertaining glimpse into their world.
“Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee” will visit 32 cities. Produced by Live Nation, the tour got underway April 12 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and continues through June 25, with the final show set for Munhall, Pennsylvania, at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.
Santino stars in “Dave,” FX’s most watched comedy series, alongside Lil’ Dicky. He starred in the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here” produced by Jim Carey and directed by Jonathan Levine. He also appeared in “Game Over Man” written and produced by the Workaholics crew. Previously, Santino was the star of ABC’s comedy “Mixology.”
Santino co-hosts the podcast “Bad Friends” with comedian Bobby Lee. He also has his own solo podcast, “Whiskey Ginger,” and both combined accumulate upwards of a million downloads per week. His Showtime hour-long standup special "Home-Field Advantage” debuted in 2017. His Comedy Central standup special was released alongside his debut album “Say No More.”
Santino made his standup debut on “Adam Devine’s House Party.”
Lee is best known for his numerous years as a cast member on MAD TV and his hit podcast “Tiger Belly,” one of the top comedy podcasts in the world. A true embodiment of the term “multi-hyphenate,” his reach extends into the worlds of TV, film, standup, podcasting and more.
Lee frequently appears on podcasts hosted by fellow comedians including “Your Mom’s House” with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitsky, “This Past Weekend” with Theo Von, and “Flagrant” with Andrew Schulz. He can be seen on “And Just Like That,” “Magnum PI,” and “Reservation Dogs.” He was a series regular on “Splitting Up Together and “Animal Practice.”
Lee has toured the country year-round with his hilariously unpredictable standup.