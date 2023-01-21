CLEARWATER — The Big Band of Brothers touring ensemble will bring their jazz-infused celebration of the Allman Brothers Band to the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $54.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The lineup of performers will include original Allman Brother legend Jaimoe and starring Sammy Miller & The Congregation with special guests Lamar Williams Jr., and Drew Smithers
This touring package, Big Band of Brothers: A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band, is based on and inspired by the acclaimed album “Big Band of Brothers: A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.” Released by New West Records in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s debut, the album features a 10-song set of jazz interpretations of ABB favorites.
"For the Big Band of Brothers album we began with timeless Allman Brothers Band classics, commissioned brilliant big band arrangements for them, and brought them to life through passionate performances — all sweetened by contributions from distinguished guest artists,” said John Harvey, project creator and co-producer.
The album garnered praise from both jazz and ABB fans, and from critics in publications such as Downbeat.
The Big Band of Brothers tour will feature special guests Jaimoe — one of two surviving original ABB members — and Lamar Williams Jr., son of ABB bassist Lamar Williams. They will be backed by Sammy Miller and The Congregation and Drew Smithers in a one-of-a-kind big band show.
Born in Mississippi in 1944, Jaimoe came up, as did so many Southern musicians at the time, playing the soul music circuit. One of his first big breaks — and one of his most treasured recollections — was touring behind the legendary R&B trailblazer Otis Redding.
“I learned so much from Otis,” Jaimoe says now. In 1969, a few years after his experiences with Redding, Jaimoe found himself in Macon, Georgia, where he was introduced to a young hotshot guitarist named Duane Allman by record execs Phil Walden and Jerry Wexler. “I guess they figured that a long-haired hippie and a strange-ass drummer would be good together.”
Along with Duane’s younger brother Gregg on keyboards, second guitarist Dickey Betts and an exceptional rhythm section that included bassist Berry Oakley and Jaimoe’s 40-plus-year drum partner Butch Trucks, the Allman Brothers was soon on its way to immortality. The Allman’s place in rock history is set in stone, earning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in 2012.
Sammy Miller and The Congregation are a seven-piece band on a mission, crisscrossing the country like a revival show with evangelic fervor for music. Led by Juilliard-trained drummer Sammy Miller and his seven-piece group is a community of adventurous and charismatic elite musicians who are conservatory-trained, but who have not lost their childlike wonder and awe for playing music.
Since the band’s inception, the Congregation has played nonstop all over the world including Lincoln Center, The White House and the Newport Jazz Festival. While independently the band members have performed and recorded with notable artists including Lady Gaga, Wynton Marsalis, Lizzo, Jason Mraz and Beyoncé, they have opted to stick together to spread joy and build community.
Lamar Williams Jr., born in Macon, Georgia, to Lamar Williams — bassist of The Allman Brothers Band — has collaborated with The Allman Brothers Band, Oteil and Friends, and is currently the lead singer of The New Mastersounds.
Drew Smithers is the lead guitarist/backing vocals for the band Bishop Gunn of Natchez, Mississippi. They released their debut album in 2018 and the band was included in Rolling Stone magazine’s 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.