DUNEDIN — The Scottish American Society of Dunedin and the city of Dunedin will present a Celtic concert Saturday, April 30, 2 to 8 p.m., at Josiah Cephas Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
Gates will open at 1 p.m. The entertainment lineup will include performances by North of Argyll, Whiskey Dregs, and the Wendy Barmore Band.
Tickets are $10. All profits will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts. All participating artists are donating their time and travel costs to perform at this benefit concert. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/benefit-concert-for-ukraine-tickets-309113235007.
Tampa-based North of Argyll has given more than 200 main stage performances at theaters, festivals and corporate events. The high-energy Celtic fusion band blends elements of contemporary rock to create foot-stomping music. Their concerts are filled with lively stories, legends, and humor.
Describing themselves as a “freight train of Celtic sound,” Tampa’s Whiskey Dregs blend Irish songs with equal parts rock and punk. Performing since 2016, Whiskey Dregs is following in the footsteps of bands such as Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, and Enter the Haggis. Locally, the band has been seen performing at Jannus Live, Flanagan’s, and Skipper’s Smokehouse. It has shared the stage with Seven Nations and Off Kilter, among others.
Longtime Dunedin resident Wendy Barmore joins the lineup of the benefit concert. The Wendy Barmore Band brings her original music to many Tampa Bay area venues. Barmore’s most recent recording, “Ride,” was released in 2009.