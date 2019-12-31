First, there are those 10 words in blue static text — the 10 words we all know as intimately as “once upon a time.” Then, John Williams’ “Main Title Theme” bursts out of the darkness, announcing the beginning of another chapter in the ongoing saga. The opening crawl — a signature device of every numbered film in the Star Wars series — commences.
And I am 9 years old again.
I’ll be honest. This isn’t a review: It’s a love letter to an enduring cultural phenomenon that has shaped my life.
A good movie provides a few hours of enjoyable escape as it entertains and engages. Once the experience is over, a few key scenes may continue to resonate for some time. A great movie sticks with you more tenaciously, as memorable lines stand out in your memory and the power of remarkable performances lingers.
Sometimes, a movie is so expansive that it extends beyond the boundaries of the theater screen. It arouses the imagination, fuels creativity and inspires the storyteller in each of us.
In 1977, George Lucas culled elements of classic mythology and superimposed them onto the framework of a classic science fiction film serial. The source material for the mythic narrative of “Star Wars: A New Hope” can be found in the world’s greatest hero epics, from Gilgamesh, Penthesilea and Odysseus to the legendary exploits of King Arthur and Boudica. The saga’s constitution owes as much to episodic chapter-plays featuring space-faring protagonists such as “Buck Rogers” (1939) and “Flash Gordon” (1936).
This isn’t news to anyone. Lucas has discussed how the spiritual facets of the original film sprang from a synthesis of Eastern and Western religious traditions and how he was influenced by the work of Joseph Campbell, a leading 20th century scholar working in comparative mythology and comparative religion. “Star Wars: A New Hope” simply shared an archetypal hero’s journey.
Yet for audiences of a certain age, Luke Skywalker was no ordinary hero. Frustrated, whiny and often unsure of himself, in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the character — played then and now by Mark Hamill — didn’t quite know where he belonged or how he fit into society. Just a kid living on a moisture farm on a far-flung world in the Galactic Empire, he dreamed of adventure and hungered for purpose.
When called to adventure, Luke had to overcome his uncertainty and his apprehension to face the challenges before him.
It’s been 42 years since the first film in the franchise. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is the ninth and final installment in the “Skywalker saga.” It completes the sequel trilogy which began with “The Force Awakens” in 2015 and continued with 2017’s “The Last Jedi.” It is a fitting and engrossing finale, filled with riveting action and fascinating plot twists.
Director J.J. Abrams admittedly took the path of least resistance here. “The Rise of Skywalker” doesn’t take the risks director Rian Johnson took in “The Last Jedi.” Abrams reaffirms the philosophies that permeate the franchise, reflecting motifs without rehashing old storylines. There is a tasteful balance of old and new, traditional and innovative, that makes “The Rise of Skywalker” both refreshingly novel and comfortably familiar. Its narrative is sprawling without being convoluted and its central conflict generates an ample amount of tension.
There are a lot of characters to keep up with in “The Rise of Skywalker,” including Rey — the hero of the sequel trilogy. Daisy Ridley portrays Rey, skillfully pairing the character’s vulnerabilities with her strengths. Adam Driver returns as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo and does an outstanding job exploring his character’s essence.
Of course, “The Rise of Skywalker” isn’t flawless. It’s a space fantasy built upon wonky science, sorcery and a hodgepodge of religious precepts. Stop pulling at the threads. Admire the characters, the setting, the plot and the conflict. The film has some legitimate shortcomings that deserve respectful criticism, but much of the disparagement and condemnation is unwarranted. The incessant, banal chatter of toxic fandom — a small but vocal crowd — started denigrating the film, the director and the cast months before the official release date. I’d suggest ignoring them as they tend to take the joy out of everything.
There is joy to be found in “The Rise of Skywalker.” Abrams manages to broaden the scope of this massive universe of ideas. In this closing chapter of the “Skywalker saga,” the director summons the full force of the nostalgic majesty of a 42-year-old franchise and delivers a crowd-pleasing, culturally-significant spectacle. Not every film in the Star Wars franchise achieves this level of artistry. This one does.
And if I was a kid watching this film, I feel comfortable that it would fuel my creativity and inspire the storyteller in me.
Assistant reviewer B.C. Zumpe, a 13-year-old, shares her thoughts on the film:
In “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” we come to the end of this trilogy. If you want every major plot point to be a surprise, you may not want to read this. The story takes place after hearing a broadcast from Emperor Palpatine, who I’m pretty sure you know is supposed to be dead. Somehow, he came back to life. Kylo Ren uses the Wayfinder to find him, and it leads him to Exegol. When he gets there, Palpatine says that he wants him to find and kill Rey. Rey is continuing her training and is having visions. When Rey, Finn, Poe and Chewie find out that the Emperor has returned, they go to find the Wayfinder so they can find him.
I like that a lot of the cast have returned. Some are alive, some are Force Ghosts, and some are just voices. But you should recognize many people in the cast. Carrie Fisher is in the film by unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Ian McDiarmid returns as Palpatine. Joonas Suotamo portrays Chewbacca. Anthony Daniels reprises his role as C-3PO and is the only Star Wars actor to make it through every episodic movie in the series. There is also a character who hasn’t been seen portrayed by their original actor since “Return of the Jedi” and will be in this film. Can you guess who it is?
I thought the effects were impressive. I also liked the plot, even though people seem to be criticizing it. It was believable, and it had a good ending. The story was a little fast-paced, but I still liked it. There are some characters who could have had bigger roles.
Overall, this movie is an excellent ending to the trilogy. It was as good as the other two. Star Wars fans will enjoy it, and I hope that they continue to make more movies in the future.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. B.C. Zumpe, Lee’s 13-year-old daughter, is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director.