TAMPA — Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will perform Thursday, April 7, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Johnson was hailed by the Washington Post as “one of the greatest country singers of our time.” He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the Country Music Association the Academy of Country Music. “That Lonesome Song,” his 2008 album, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales and his 2010 ambitious double album “The Guitar Song” received gold certification.
In addition, Johnson won two Song of the Year trophies for “Give It Away” and “In Color,” both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone magazine, The Wall Street Journal and other publications.
In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran” paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard. In 2013, the Nashville Scene’s 13th annual Country Music Critics’ Poll named it the year’s best album.