TAMPA — Skid Row are on the road for “The Gang’s All Here Tour,” which will include a performance Tuesday, March 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Buckcherry is accompanying Skid Row on the tour. Tickets start at $35. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
With over 20 million records solid worldwide, New Jersey based rockers Skid Row arrived on the scene in the late-1980s during the hard rock craze and quickly became a predominant force in the game. Their youth, ambition, and knack for writing catchy songs helped attract a worldwide following.
Since their debut album Skid Row has generated multi-platinum success and massive radio hits including “18 and Life,” “Monkey Business,” “I Remember You” and “Youth Gone Wild.” Skid Row’s career has taken them from their humble beginnings to selling millions of tickets and headlining festivals all over the world.
Skid Row recently released their latest studio album in October 2022. “The Gang’s All Here” has been topping iTunes and Amazon charts worldwide and the album has been praised by media all over the world. “The Gang's All Here” is the octane of an attitude that's been festering since the band formed in 1986. That old school style makes the album immediately familiar. It's the sound of having a good time and it will rekindle everything you felt that first time hearing this band. It's like the first time you heard Skid Row, all over again.
Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original, and always a good time. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide — all during a time period when traditional sounding hard rock bands didn't exist, except for Buckcherry. The band has $4 million in album sales, two million monthly listeners, 300 million plus song streams, 100 million video views and over 2 million followers. They have toured and played with Kiss, AC/DC, Guns N Roses, Nickleback, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Kid Rock, Woodstock 99 and many more.
The latest Buckcherry album “Hellbound” was produced during the pandemic and reflects the resilience of the band. Songs like “No More Lies,” “Ain't Wasting No More Time,” and “The Way” capture the depth and emotion of not only the world situation but also the personal struggle. Then you have those quintessential Buckcherry tracks like “So Hot,” “5-4-3-2-1,” “Here I Come” and “Gun.”