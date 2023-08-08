TAMPA — The Smashing Pumpkins are on the road for a 26-date North American outing, billed as “The World Is a Vampire Tour.” The tour comes to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Sunday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what ‘The World Is a Vampire’ is about,” said the band’s frontman and guitarist, Billy Corgan. “Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”
When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. The band spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. As a result, the group has gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide while collecting two Grammy Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award.
Its catalog is highlighted by the platinum “Gish” (1991), the quadruple-platinum “Siamese Dream” (1993), diamond-certified “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” (1995), platinum “Adore” (1998), and gold “Machina/The Machines of God” (2000). In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour.” Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band’s double-album, “Cyr.” Then in May came the triple-album release of “Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts.”
Also on the bill, the rock band Interpol was launched in New York in 1997, when guitarist Daniel Kessler recruited bassist Carlos Dengler and singer/guitarist Paul Banks to form a band. In 2002, with Sam Fogarino on drums, the band signed to Matador records and released “Turn on the Bright Lights,” which made it to 10th position on NME’s list of 2002’s top releases and Pitchfork named it the year’s No. 1 album. Over the next two decades would go on to wide critical and commercial acclaim, with six subsequent high charting records on the Billboard 200.
The band released its seventh album, “The Other Side of Make-Believe,” in July 2022 to critical acclaim.
Rival Sons, another operning act, play rock ‘n’ roll in its purest form without apology or pretense. The band simply plugs in and rip on a path of its own. Its catalog includes “Pressure & Time” (2011), “Head Down” (2012), “Great Western Valkyrie” (2014), “Hollow Bones” (2016), and “Feral Roots” (2019). “Feral Roots” represented a creative and critical high watermark, scoring a pair of Grammy Award nominations in the categories of Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for the single “Too Bad.”