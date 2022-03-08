CLEARWATER — Richard Marx will perform Tuesday, March 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Marx is on tour in support of “Stories to Tell,” his recently released memoir, along with the book’s soundtrack. Published by Simon and Schuster, the memoir begins a few months before the coronavirus pandemic, then transports the reader back to 1968 when he was 5 years old. Marx takes readers on an insightful and hilarious journey through his life and career, and culminates a few months after the pandemic lockdown of 2020 with him battling a mysterious illness. This literary debut is just the latest chapter in a nearly 40-year career that’s seen the Chicago native score 14 No. 1 songs as a songwriter for both himself and other artists and the distinction of having written a No. 1 song in four different decades.
In 2020, Marx released the hit album “Limitless.” Reaching No. 2 on the iTunes pop album chart, the album featured the Billboard Top 15 single “Another One Down,” which was written by Richard his son Lucas, who also produced the track.
Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. His follow-up, 1989’s “Repeat Offender,” was even more successful, hitting No. 1 and going quadruple platinum with two No. 1 singles, including “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” He has since made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on Billboard charts.
Marx has written with numerous artists, including “To Where You Are,” the first hit single from Josh Groban’s debut album; and the NSYNC smash “This I Promise You.” He went on to earn a 2004 Song of the Year Grammy for co-authoring Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father.” Overall, he has scored 14 No. 1 singles — including Keith Urban’s No. 1 smash “Long Hot Summer” — both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer.
In addition to being a musician, Richard is a committed philanthropist, supporting charitable causes like the American Cancer Society and the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Mercy For Animals, ASPCA, Humane Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the charity closest to Richard’s heart, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, for which his produced events have raised over $4 million for research.